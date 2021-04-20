New Orleans area Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin verdicts

On Tuesday, people took to Twitter and other social forums to voice their opinions on the verdict. Below is a sample of Louisiana reactions.

NEW ORLEANS — News of the conviction on all three counts of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd spread quickly, with reactions coming from national and local leaders - all of whom had advised calm ahead of the decision.

The killing, caught on phone video from bystanders, showed Floyd under the knee of Chauvin, pleading for his life by screaming that he couldn't breathe, and eventually calling out for his mother.

The highly-viewed video led to demonstrations around the country and locally.

"It's an important day for our country," said New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy prior to Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. "Justice was done, but it was hard to celebrate because it doesn't bring back George Floyd... So, while it's just, it's hard to celebrate."

From NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson: “The guilty verdict announced today in the trial of Derek Chauvin is justice delivered,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson. 1/2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 20, 2021

This verdict says that there are consequences, that there is a hope for justice and for real change. — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) April 20, 2021

Wow all guilty on all 3 counts... won’t get back https://t.co/KYR1onkba7 Floyd’s life... how long will chauvin serve/be sentenced? — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 20, 2021

(1/2) Today justice has been done in a courtroom in Minnesota, but tomorrow and everyday moving forward, we must continue to examine our laws and policing practices in every city and county in America to root out systemic racism until it is gone. — Mary Landrieu (@SenLandrieu) April 20, 2021

Tears of sadness and joy. The last year weighed heavily on us all. Justice does not bring the dead back to life but it does protect those who deserve protection and punish these who are deserving. Hasten the day when it is commonplace that the justice system work as it should. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 20, 2021

When a life is taken, there can never be justice. While justice may escape us, this decision does insure accountability. #chauvinverdict — James Perry (@jameshperry) April 20, 2021

I’m grateful for today’s verdict, but we should be clear – there is nothing that can give true justice to the family of George Floyd.



My full statement on Derek Chauvin's verdict: pic.twitter.com/86bvgCYYw2 — KarenCarterPeterson (@TeamKCP) April 20, 2021