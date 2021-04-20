New Orleans area Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin verdicts

NEW ORLEANS — News of the conviction on all three counts of former police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd spread quickly, with reactions coming from national and local leaders - all of whom had advised calm ahead of the decision.
The killing, caught on phone video from bystanders, showed Floyd under the knee of Chauvin, pleading for his life by screaming that he couldn't breathe, and eventually calling out for his mother.
The highly-viewed video led to demonstrations around the country and locally.
On Tuesday, people took to Twitter and other social forums to voice their opinions on the verdict. Below is a sample of Louisiana reactions.
"It's an important day for our country," said New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy prior to Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. "Justice was done, but it was hard to celebrate because it doesn't bring back George Floyd... So, while it's just, it's hard to celebrate."