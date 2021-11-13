x
Elections

Moreno, Giarrusso projected to roll to re-election on Council, other races more competitive

Those two races were not expected to be competitive but the other ones were expected to be tighter races.

NEW ORLEANS — Incumbent city council members Helena Moreno in At-Large Division 1 and Joe Giarrusso in Council District A have been projected by WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos to roll to re-election easily Saturday night. The other council races are expected to be more competitive with some incumbents facing challenges.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is also expected to cruise to re-election as she did not draw any big name opponents.

Council At-Large Division 2 is expected to be a hotly-contested race between District C council member Kristen Palmer and J.P. Morrell. 

