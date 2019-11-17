NEW ORLEANS — Voters in the New Orleans area have chosen a new Louisiana Supreme Court justice, in a competition between two Republican state appeals court judges.

Will Crain, of Madisonville, won Saturday’s runoff election against Hans Liljeberg, of Metairie.

The competition drew little noticeable attention from voters, but it found interest from the business and legal communities.

Crain was backed by business and energy groups that oppose lawsuits against the oil and gas industry for wetlands damage in Louisiana. Liljeberg was supported by several legal firms that have filed such lawsuits against the oil and gas industry.

The seat was left vacant when former Justice Greg Guidry was confirmed to a lifetime federal judgeship. With Saturday’s decision, the court will return to its full slate of seven justices.

