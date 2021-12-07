Former Governor Edwin Edwards laid to rest, praised as champion for Louisiana

The flag-draped casket of Edwin Edwards, who died last Monday at age 93, was carried by horse-drawn carriage from the current Capitol building to the Old Capitol.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told mourners at the funeral of former Gov. Edwin Edwards that the late governor left his mark on every part of the state during four terms.

“A son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world — and worked to make it so,” the current governor said.

The flag-draped casket of Edwin Edwards, who died last Monday at age 93, was carried by horse-drawn carriage from the current Capitol building to the Old State Capitol Sunday for a private service. In prepared remarks released Sunday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards — no relation to the former governor — praised Edwin Edwards for numerous accomplishments, and for support of the state charity hospital system.

"I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state."

The funeral of Edwin Edwards ended up being a closed-door affair after word was disseminated to two Baton Rouge television stations that their planned, coordinated coverage of the funeral would not be allowed.

There seemed to be some confusion as word came out about the blackout. Edwards' oldest son Stephen told The Advocate that the decision was not theirs.

“We all thought it was fitting — because the venue was so small" — for the service to be televised so that more people could watch, Stephen Edwards said. “The decision to cancel access was not ours, but we apologize for the time and money that was spent.”

Edwards passed away more than a week ago, just days after checking himself into hospice.