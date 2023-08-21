St. John Parish President could be re-elected after opposition disqualification

Incumbent Jaclyn Hotard could be re-elected for her second term as President of St. John the Baptist Parish after her opponent was disqualified on Friday.

LAPLACE, La. — Incumbent Jaclyn Hotard could be re-elected for her second term as President of St. John the Baptist Parish after her opponent was disqualified.

The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office confirmed that the 40th Judicial District Court disqualified Charles C. Julien from the election on Friday.

State Senator Kirk Talbot could also keep his District 10 seat after his opponent was disqualified by the 24th JDC that day.

Hotard, who had previously spent 16 years on the parish council, first took the role after claiming 68 percent of the vote in October 2019.

Julien received 14 percent of the vote during that election.

With her initial win, Hotard succeeded Natalie Robottom, who had been president since 2010 – the longest serving parish president according to Nola.com in the New Orleans area at the time before reaching the end of her term limit.

During her tenure, Hotard has governed through the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021 – as well as subsequent aftermath and recovery.

Julie is allowed to file an appeal to challenge the ruling.

Otherwise, Hotard is automatically re-elected.