Louisiana Amendments Guide 2023

LOUISIANA, USA — Early voting has already started ahead of the primary election on Sat. Oct. 14.

Here are the four amendments that will appear on the ballot:

"Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of funds, goods, or services from a foreign government or a nongovernmental source to conduct elections and election functions and duties unless the use is authorized by the secretary of state through policies established in accordance with the law?"

A "yes" vote would: Ban private nonprofits or businesses from donating money toward Louisiana election technology and infrastructure, instead relying on state funds for Louisiana elections.

The amendment would also ban any theoretical foreign government donation from funding election resources, although the Federal Election Commission already prohibits such activity.

The law gives the Louisiana secretary of state the ability to approve funds as long as those donations are allowed in the election code.

"Do you support an amendment to provide that the freedom of worship in a church or other place of worship is a fundamental right that is worthy of the highest order of protection?"

A "yes" vote would: affirm support for protections already guaranteed by the Louisiana Constitution in Article I Section 8:



"No law shall be enacted respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

The law would also mandate courts to give "strict scrutiny," to any governmental body that violates this constitutional amendment.

"Do you support an amendment to require that a minimum of 25% of any money designated as nonrecurring state revenue be applied toward the balance of the unfunded accrued liability of the state retirement systems?"

A "yes" vote ensures that 1/4 of all state funds designated as "nonrecurring," go toward the state retirement system. This includes people who work for the state government, teachers, other school staff and the Louisiana State Police.

A "no" vote would keep the current rate of 10% of nonrecurring state funds going toward state retirement systems. That amount had been increased from 5% in 2015.

"Do you support an amendment to deny a property tax exemption to a nonprofit corporation or association that owns residential property in such a state of disrepair that it endangers public health or safety?"

A "yes" vote would take away tax exemptions from nonprofit housing that the local government says is in bad condition.