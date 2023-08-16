New Orleans announces funeral arrangements for Jason Cantrell

On Wednesday, the City of New Orleans announced funeral arrangements for First Gentleman Jason Cantrell, who died of a heart attack on Monday at age 55.

The husband to current New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell and son to former Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell will lie in state at Gallier Hall on 545 St. Charles Avenue between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

A 'Celebration of Life' will immediately follow.

On Tuesday, visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (4230 S. Broad Ave) followed by burial services at 11 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Rhodes Funeral Home.