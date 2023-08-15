Jason Cantrell, city's first gentleman, died after heart attack

New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell shared his son's cause of death with NOLA.com during an interview Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS — The husband of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, died from a heart attack.

Former New Orleans Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell shared his son's cause of death with NOLA.com during an interview Tuesday.

Known in recent years as the city’s ‘First Gentleman,’ Cantrell had his own legacy of community service, a tradition that began with his father, former Criminal Court Magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell.



As a member of the Orleans Public Defender’s Office, Cantrell represented defendants in juvenile court. In 2009, he ran unsuccessfully for a seat as a Juvenile Court Judge.

After that, he worked as an Assistant City Attorney. It was during that time that Cantrell suffered an embarrassing episode when a joint of marijuana fell from his pocket while standing next to two New Orleans police officers in Municipal Court.

He was cited for a municipal misdemeanor.

After his years in public service, Cantrell worked as an attorney in private practice.

Mayor Cantrell ordered the city’s flags to fly at half staff in her husband’s honor. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

In addition to his wife, Cantrell leaves behind his 15-year-old daughter, RayAnn. Jason Cantrell was 55.