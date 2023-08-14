N.O. Mayor Latoya Cantrell's husband, Jason Cantrell has died, city says

"First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans," the city says.

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced that the husband of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, has died.

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell," Director of Communications Gregory Joseph said in a press release.

"He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace."

"Our love and prayers remain with Mayor Cantrell, their daughter RayAnn and the entire Cantrell family. We ask that you please respect their privacy during this challenging time."

Local and city leaders took to social media to share their condolences.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the loss of Jason Cantrell," Councilwoman Helena Moreno said. "I, along with my entire staff, offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Mayor Cantrell and her entire family on the passing of her husband."

“On behalf of the entire New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, we are saddened to learn of the passing of Jason Cantrell. Our prayers and condolences are with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her family during this time of grief," the New Orleans Saints organization said on Mrs. Gayle Benson's behalf.

At this time it is unclear what the cause of death may be.