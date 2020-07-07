Will there be a Mardi Gras next year? Krewes are ready to roll if so

With COVID-19 cases rising, what are krewe leaders saying about the upcoming Carnival

NEW ORLEANS — We are six months away from the official start of Carnival Season. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rises, there's questions over whether Mardi Gras will even happen next year.

Krewes like Muses say they're full steam ahead in the planning process.

"We're doing all of our planning, we've got a theme and we're starting to do the artwork on the floats and starting to have them painted," said Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg.

However, we're in the midst of a pandemic, so what does that celebration look like?

"Yes, that's a big elephant in the room is COVID and what we will and will not be able to do," said Bacchus captain, Clark Brennan. "But I have met with all my float lieutenants, board members, committee members and we're moving forward, Bacchus is moving forward."

Some Krewes have pushed back the deadline for parade riders to sign up, and others are questioning whether or not they'll have Balls. Also parades as of now are expected to roll, with a few changes.

"Throws will be non-dated," Brennan said.

Non-dated because in the world of COVID-19, things can change, and many are ready to pivot in case the unthinkable happens.

We asked the Krewe leaders if there was fear that parades will cancel and not roll.

"Absolutely," Brennan said. "We've looked at our budget and it would be a devastating economic hit to the Krewe of Bacchus. It would be devastating to small Krewes too, not just the big guys. It's a tremendous economic shot to our city and for that to be gone, is going to be a major financial blow. We'll have to adjust accordingly, again hope for the best, plan for the worst."

"Of course we're concerned I think everyone is," Rosenberg said. "Again we have to go with safety. So, if it's cancelled, we'll make the best of it."

Carnival 2021 is a go for now, and Krewes are hoping it'll stay that way in six months, so they can let the good times roll for all to enjoy.

"I hope and pray Mardi Gras can be the shot in the arm to get our community back open and enjoying life again," Brennan said.

A city spokesperson sent a statement to Eyewitness News about Carnival saying:

"We appreciate the efforts of the Carnival krewe members and the year's worth of hard work they put into the preparation for each upcoming Carnival season. We are continuing to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, a pandemic that appears to be undergoing increases in cases and hospitalizations, including in New Orleans. We are focused on Phase Two of the safe reopening process, and believe it's too soon to discuss plans for the 2021 Carnival season, especially when education leaders are still trying to plan for the fall semester for primary, secondary and university schools. What we can say with certainty is that what we do NOW will determine what can happen THEN."