NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: Welcome news, commuters. The Senator Ted Hickey Bridge, also known as the Seabrook Bridge, has reopened.

To get an idea of what a big deal that is, just ask anyone who has to drive into Downtown from New Orleans East, Slidell, and points beyond.

But be ready for some NSFW language.

Since the sudden closure of the bridge, commuters have been using the Danziger Bridge and the High Rise to get over the canal.

Rush hour travel became a nightmare of brake lights and delays.

But now, the ray of sunshine on an otherwise rainy day – the DOTD says the work is done early and the bridge is back in service.

And the entire city said: Amen.

Original: The Seabrook Bridge will be closed throughout the remainder of January and will not reopen until the end of the month, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday.

All eastbound and westbound lanes will be fully closed so that crews can make mechanical repairs to the bridge. The bridge is anticipated to reopen on Jan. 30, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Danzinger Bridge along Chef Menteur Highway or the High Rise Bridge to cross the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal.

The bridge was fully closed previously on Dec. 26 due to mechanical repairs being made to the bridge then.