NEW ORLEANS — The Seabrook Bridge will be closed throughout the remainder of January and will not reopen until the end of the month, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Thursday.

All eastbound and westbound lanes will be fully closed so that crews can make mechanical repairs to the bridge. The bridge is anticipated to reopen on Jan. 30, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Danzinger Bridge along Chef Menteur Highway or the High Rise Bridge to cross the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal.

RELATED: Seabrook Bridge to reopen at end of January, DOTD says

The bridge was fully closed previously on Dec. 26 due to mechanical repairs being made to the bridge then.