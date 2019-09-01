Louisiana State Troopers are investigating after a fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler caused major traffic problems along I-10 for hours.

Louisiana State Police say they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. It is believed a Silver Mercury Grand Marquis may have sideswiped an 18-wheeler causing the driver to lose control flip the truck on its side. The truck’s second trailer fell over the bridge railing into the grass below.

State Police are looking into a car parked at a Metairie home that may have been involved. The car they are investigating does fit the description and does have damage to its driver’s side door.

WWL-TV’s Jade Cunningham spoke with one neighbor of the home where the car was parked and she said she saw a man drop it off in the morning.

“He came here and obviously dropped his car off and parked his car between my car and my in-laws’ car, purposely to hide it,” a witness said.

The witness said she was beyond frustrated that the car was left near her home.

“Everyone is going to think that this has something to do with me and that I have something to do with this. I didn’t drive that car, I have nothing to do with this,” she said.

Troopers say no arrests have been made at this time.

The crash caused both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 near Veterans and Power to be closed. I-10 west reopened around 8 a.m. The two right lanes of the interstate reopened just before 1 p.m. The left lane of I-10 eastbound at Veterans will remain closed until further notice so crews can make emergency repairs to the roadway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.