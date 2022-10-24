Third Suspect Arrested In Connection With Baton Rouge Frat Party Shooting

Police believe he was fired shots after altercation near Southern University

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a shooting at a fraternity house party near Southern University that left 11 people injured.

Police say Jaicedric Williams, 22, is the triggerman in Friday's shooting.

Two others, Miles Moss and Daryl Stansberry, are accused accomplices.

"There was an altercation that occurred out there, and during that altercation, we believe Mr. Williams pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking multiple people," Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said during a press conference Sunday evening.

Authorities say the three suspects were together when the shooting happened and drove away in the same car.

U.S. Marshals arrested Williams at a home Sunday afternoon.

He's booked with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Moss and Stansberry were arrested Friday and booked with accessory after the fact of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Police say none of the suspects are Southern University students.

All of the victims injuries were non-life threatening.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and say the university's campus is not under threat.