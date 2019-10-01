The Louisiana Workforce Commission is offering tips and information to workers who are impacted by the partial government shutdown.

Employees can file a claim by going to HiRE at www.laworks.net. Furloughed federal employees are subject to specific documentation requirements. They are as follows: furlough notice, a copy of the SF8 or SF50, proof of wages (W-2 or check stubs).

Federal employees are contacted and have 12 days to provide wage and separation information. Furloughed workers could continue to file benefits weekly as long as on furlough. Claims processing may take up to three weeks. Continue to file every week, the LWC says.

Unemployment Insurance claims based on furloughs may be approved for payment unless there is another disqualifying eligibility issue. In these cases, the claimant will be contacted for additional information.

More information can be found here.