NEW ORLEANS — A tornado watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The tornado watch effects parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and Pearl River County.

(Can't see tweet below? Click here)

A strong line of showers and storms are moving from Baton Rouge and will continue east. The rain will bring cold air going into the afternoon.

(Can't see tweet below? Click here)

The storms are expected to move through the New Orleans metro area mid-morning through 1 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until 9:15 a.m. for Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Helena parishes.