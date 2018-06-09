NEW ORLEANS -- There’s always been a couple ways to get Louisiana shrimp. One, you go to the seafood stand. Two, you get a boat, a trawl, boards and nets. Now there’s a new way: You take a tour on the Perouga.

“It can be an overnight trip, you leave in the afternoon, we drag all night catch a few shrimp you eat on the boat, you get to see the sun go down you sleep, you can take the wheel you can pick it's your choice,” Capt. George Barisich with RealShrimping.com said. “I usually cook some Croation Shrimp Stew that night and the next morning we jump in the bayou where we are today.”

Barisich is a third-generation commercial fisherman who now shares forty-two years trawling experience with anyone willing to join his crew aboard the Perouga.

“I can take up to six people,” he said. “I have a six pack license and I've had people as (old) as eighty-eight and as (young) as seven. “

Barisich offers the tours from May until the end of October when the shrimp are big.

“Now, I have taken tours at the end of November, but (the shrimp) are small. One hundred percent have told me at the end of the trip, ‘Capt George I'll never (sic) about the price of shrimp ever again!’ "

You also get to see a lot of wildlife like dolphins and shorebirds and seabirds while learning about the art of shrimping.

To book a trip, visit RealShrimping.com http://realshrimping.com/

