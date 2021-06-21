Catholic High forfeits 2 state football championships after LHSAA investigation

NEW ORLEANS — Catholic High will forfeit two Louisiana football championships and two runner-up titles due to LHSAA sanctions, according to a report from our partners at The Advocate.
The Bears were fined and ordered to forfeit titles won in 2017 and 2020, as well as their runner-up titles in 2018 and 2019, according to the report.
The sanctions come after a months-long investigation that ended this year.
The LHSAA and Catholic High did not disclose what violations the school committed.
"CHS respects the confidentiality policy between the LHSAA and member schools, and will not comment further," the school told The Advocate. "As this matter is now closed, CHS looks forward to moving on to the 2021 football season and post season under new head coach, David Simoneaux.”