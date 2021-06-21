Catholic High forfeits 2 state football championships after LHSAA investigation

The LHSAA and Catholic High did not disclose what violations the school committed.

NEW ORLEANS — Catholic High will forfeit two Louisiana football championships and two runner-up titles due to LHSAA sanctions, according to a report from our partners at The Advocate.

The Bears were fined and ordered to forfeit titles won in 2017 and 2020, as well as their runner-up titles in 2018 and 2019, according to the report.

The sanctions come after a months-long investigation that ended this year.

