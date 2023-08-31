Highlights: Brother Martin blanks Madison Prep in season opener, 28-0

Brother Martin opened its 2023 high school football season with a 28-0 drubbing of visiting Madison Prep at Tad Gormley Stadium on Thursday night.

The Crusaders were forced to punt on the opening drive. But the Chargers muffed the return and Brother Martin senior linebacker Marco Flores made the recovery.

The turnover led to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Seth Dazet to Jordan West gave the Crusaders an early 7-0 lead.

Following possession, Dazet with the handoff to Sidney Harris, Jr., however the ball popped loose on contact with the defenders helmet, but a heads up play by freshman tight end Karl Owen to maintain possession.

The very next play, Dazet goes deep to Brodie Dumontier for 67 yards and the score. Crusaders up 14-0 at the half and go on to win by 28.