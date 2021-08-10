LSU cornerback Eli Ricks done for the season

Ricks appeared in all six games this season and had one interception.

NEW ORLEANS — Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday that All-American cornerback Eli Ricks will join the list of players out for the remainder of the season.

Ricks left Saturday's loss against Kentucky with a shoulder injury and has decided to have season-ending surgery.

The sophomore played in all six games this season and had one interception and 11 tackles. As a freshman, Ricks had four interceptions and was named Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

On Monday Orgeron said that Kayshon Boutte would not play again this year and defensive end Andre Anthony suffered a knee injury against Central Michigan that will keep him off the field for the rest of the season.

Orgeron's other star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. underwent foot surgery earlier this month and there is still no timetable for his return.

LSU will host #20 Florida Saturday at 11 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

The Tiger defenses will also be missing defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive back Major Burns and defensive lineman Joseph Evans Saturday.