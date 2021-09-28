Locked on Saints: Terron Armstead a big loss, but Wil Lutz, Tre'Quan Smith could be key returns for the Saints

Lutz and Smith could be back active in the coming weeks

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints claimed a statement win in Foxborough against the New England Patriots but lost yet another key player for an extended time after star tackle Terron Armstead suffered an elbow injury.

Armstead is expected to miss three to six weeks and thus could go to the injured reserve list. Expect James Hurst to step into his role.



While the Saints may be adding another name to IR, five players are now eligible to return, depending on their injury recovery. Wil Lutz and Tre'Quan Smith could be two important players making their way back to the active roster in the coming weeks. Nick Vannet, Will Clapp, and Ken Crawley could all be of great value as well.



The Saints are finally back in the Big Easy and excited to get back to their long-awaited Caesars Superdome opener. This will be the first fully-attended New Orleans Saints game since the January 5th, 2020 playoff exit against the Minnesota Vikings.

Who Dat Nation is ready to make some noise and a top-5 NFL defense will be ready for their help.



The Saints knocked the Patriots down some key efficiency rankings on the offensive side. However, the Saints and Giants are evenly matched on offensive efficiency so for this season. The difference? The Saints will be facing the Giant's 28th ranked defense in terms of efficiency while New York may struggle to topple the 2nd ranked unit in New Orleans.

This could be a good opportunity for the Saint's offense to kick into gear.



But the biggest reason for this highly ranked Saints team comes down to the stars on the defense. Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams, and others have led the way to start the season allowing only 14 points per game.

Follow Locked On Podcast Network on Twitter: @LockedOnNetwork

Follow Ross on Twitter: @RossJacksonNOLA

Follow & Subscribe to the Locked On Saints Podcast on these platforms: