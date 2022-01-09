x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pelicans

Siakam scores 29, Raptors beat Pelicans for 6th straight win

Toronto (20-17) is three games above .500 for the first time since opening the season 6-3.
Credit: AP
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 105-101 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

OG Anunoby scored 12 points as the Raptors won their fifth straight and 10th of 12 at home. 

Toronto (20-17) is three games above .500 for the first time since opening the season 6-3.

Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 17 rebounds and Brandon Ingram scored 22 points for the Pelicans, who have lost four of five.

RELATED: Curry, Green ruled out for Warriors vs. Pelicans

RELATED: What they're saying nationally about the Saints win over Falcons

In Other News

GM David Griffin provides update on Zion Williamson