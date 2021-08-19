Saints offer refunds to fans over COVID mandate - says big demand for newly-available tickets

The club said Friday that 120 requests had been made for refunds and that thousands of inquiries had been made about possible newly-available tickets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have reversed course and will allow fans who want refunds for the 2021 season over COVID restrictions to receive them.

The club said Friday that 120 requests had been made for refunds and that thousands of inquiries had been made about possible newly-available tickets.

The team says anyone who wants a refund needs to contact their ticket representative by Tuesday, August 24 at 4 p.m.

The club says the accounts asking for refunds will have their season tickets cancelled and they will be offered to people on the team's long "wait list."

"Our preference is to have these loyal fans in the seats rather than see these additional tickets be made available to visiting fans via the secondary market," said team Vice President Greg Bensel.

The team will also be making an effort to get fans vaccinated.

If you get your first COVID vaccination on Monday, you will be allowed to attend the Saints’ Monday Night preseason game, and the team will be ready to provide you with that opportunity by setting up vaccine shot locations at the Caesar’s Superdome prior to the game.

The Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars Monday night at 7 p.m.

The city will begin enforcing its mandate that people attending indoor sporting events show proof of at least starting the COVID vaccination process or a negative COVID test that was taken within the last 72 hours.

The city will allow people vaccinated on the same day as the game to attend.

Ochsner will assist the Saints in setting up locations for fans attending Monday’s game who wish to get a shot.

“We are hopeful that the city mandate is temporary and we remain optimistic that as vaccination rates increase this policy will no longer be necessary,” said Bensel.

The Saints are one of two NFL teams – the Las Vegas Raiders being the other – that will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for attendance at NFL games.

The city mandate began on Monday, August 16, for indoor venues like bars, restaurants, gyms and sporting events. The city plans to begin active enforcement for the policy on Monday, Aug. 23 and has said that violations could result in fines to businesses and possible temporary closure.