NEW ORLEANS — The odds-makers in Las Vegas have given the Saints the best chance of winning Super Bowl LVIII as of now.

The Saints are favored at +175, meaning that if you were to bet $100, you would win $175. The Chiefs are second with +275, the Patriots are third at +333 and the Rams are last at +350.

Las Vegas believes, and so does New Orleans.

RELATED: Happy birthday Goat: Brees passes John Elway in QB wins

The 2018 season was the year of offense in the NFL, and the four most prolific offenses are all still alive in the playoffs.

The championship games are the one seed versus the two seed in both conferences, the Saints vs. the Rams and the Chiefs vs. the Patriots, and the teams are all in the four highest scoring in the NFL.

If the championship games are decided by defense, though, the Saints are a little bit better than the Rams in scoring defense, No. 14 in the league against the No. 20 Rams.

RELATED: What they're saying nationally about the Saints and Rams

For the quarterbacks, it's the NFL’s future versus two of its greatest of all time. Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff got their first playoff wins last week, as Drew Brees earned eight against the Eagles, a top-20 feat. Tom Brady, however, has 28 playoff wins, 12 more than Joe Montana in second place.