61-foot shot gives Pelicans last second win over OKC

The Pelicans could have been down after a crazy 35-foot shot from the Thunder tied the game with 1.4 seconds to go, but the Pelicans went one better.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Devonte Graham’s 61-foot heave at the buzzer lifted the New Orleans Pelicans to a 113-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Graham’s shot came after Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit an off-balance 30-footer to tie the score with 2.3 seconds remaining.

"Great way to end the road trip," said head coach Willie Green, who joked that they always look for Graham from half court because that's his specialty.

"I told them that I'm proud of them," he said. "We've been fighting through adversity all season and this group is having a fun time with each other in practice."

Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists.Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 33 points.