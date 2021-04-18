x
Knicks rally late, top Pelicans in OT for 6th win in row

The Knicks entered play sixth in the Eastern Conference, in good shape for their first playoff berth since winning the Atlantic Division in 2013.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, Pool)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists, Derrick Rose made huge plays all over the court to spark New York’s streak-saving finish and the Knicks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime for their sixth consecutive victory. 

Rose scored 23 points. 

He had the assist on Reggie Bullock’s 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in regulation, blocked the Pelicans’ last shot and then opened overtime with a steal and layup to give New York the lead for good. 

Zion Williamson had 34 points and nine rebounds in his first career game at Madison Square Garden.

