Pelicans draft hot-shooting Trey Murphy III in NBA Draft's first round

Trey Murphy III shot more than 40% from three-point range in his final season at Virginia.

NEW ORLEANS — With the 17th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Trey Murphy III, a shooting guard out of Virginia.

Shooting has been a major need for New Orleans and Murphy is one of the best shooters in this year's draft. He shot 50.3% overall and and 43.3% from 3-point range. He also was a 92.7% free throw shooter.

Murphy played one season at Virginia after transferring from Rice.

Murphy is tall for a guard at 6'9 with a 7-foot wingspan. He projects to play as a Forward in the NBA, filling the role of a 3-and-D wing, something the Pelicans desperately need.

The Memphis Trade

The Pelicans made the first major trade of the 2021 NBA Draft earlier this week when they sent Eric Bledsoe, Steven Adams, two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, a first round pick and a second-round pick

Overall, the Pelicans got:

Jonas Valanciunas

The 17th overall Pick

The 51st overall pick

The Grizzlies got:

Eric Bledsoe

Steven Adams

The 10th overall pick

The 40th overall pick

The Lakers first-round pick (2022)

The trade does not become official until Aug. 6, so the NBA draft will show the Pelicans drafting at No. 10, but that player is going to the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the 17th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Trey Murphy.@CandaceDCooper of @LockedOnACC has everything you need to know about the selection. pic.twitter.com/C6FqY28RVS — Locked On Podcasts (@LockedOnNetwork) July 30, 2021

