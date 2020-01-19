NEW ORLEANS — Scoring 80 points in the first half to tie a franchise record, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Los Angles Clippers 133–130 on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard alone scored 39 points as his team rallied to beat New Orleans.

"Clearly, the defense didn't wake up for either team," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told the Associated Press. "We played defense in the fourth. That's why we won."

The Clippers outscored the Pelicans 31–20 in the last 12 minutes. Lou Williams sank a three-pointer with 31.6 seconds left gave the Clippers the lead, 133–127, sending many fans to the exits.

New Orleans has 2.4 seconds to try and tie the game, but JJ Redick missed.

"The Pelicans can score. They've got talent over there," Leonard told the Associated Press. "They have youth. They play hard."

The Clippers were trailing by 10 in the final seconds of the third quarter but opened the fourth quarter with an 8–0 run. With Williams' and JaMychal Green's back-to-back three-pointers, the score was tied at 110.

RELATED: Zion Williamson to make NBA debut next week against Spurs

RELATED: Ingram, Hayes put up double-doubles as Pels beat Bulls in SKC

RELATED: Pelicans' Zion Williamson now in full-court, 5-on-5 drills

The Pelicans shot 58.5% in the first three quarters but shot 38.1% in the fourth.

Pelicans center Derrick Favors had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

"Both teams kind of slowed down a little bit in the fourth quarter, but I think we probably turned the ball over a couple of times and let a rebound get away," Favors told the Associated Press. "They just went and made baskets. It was more letting like little things take us out the game."

Lonzo Ball had 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. Ball told reporters that he didn't believe in moral victories.

"I think we should have won the game," Ball said.

The Pelicans play in Memphis Monday night in the last game before the return of top overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

