Pelicans unveil 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans unveiled their 2021-22 City Edition Jerseys on Monday.

Nike stated that the jersey is "inspired by the resilience of the city, the uniforms combines a white base with typography reminiscent of wrought iron."

The mostly all-white jerseys say NOLA colored in navy across the chest. Red, gold, and navy stripes line the collar and are down the side of the jersey in line with the shorts. Three gold Fleur-de-lis stand out on the waistline of the shorts.

Fans had a mixed reaction to the jersey because of the similarity to their regular home jerseys. Last season's City edition jerseys were inspired by the municipal flag of New Orleans and featured three gold Fleur-de-lis across the chest.

