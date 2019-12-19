NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped their 13-game losing streak with a 107-99 road win against the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Lonzo Ball added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench for New Orleans, which was coming off a 108-101 overtime loss at home to Brooklyn a night earlier. 

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota lost its seventh straight game after shooting 38% from the field. 

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 27 points.

