Report: Zion Williamson out for 4-6 more weeks after foot injection

Williamson fractured his right foot in the offseason and was expected to return to the court for practice on Dec. 2. He has yet to play during this season.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson will be sidelined at least another four to six weeks after getting an injection to heal his right foot, according to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

On Saturday, The New Orleans Pelicans said Williamson suffered a “regression” in his surgically repaired foot causing further delays to the star forward’s anticipated return to the court. The Pelicans said Williamson underwent a new round of medical imaging on his foot “after experiencing persistent soreness” and the scans “showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal.”

