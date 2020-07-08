Derrius Guice arrested for domestic violence, cut from Washington Football Team

The Washington Post reports that Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence-related charges, including one count of strangulation.

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been arrested on domestic violence charges and cut from his NFL team.

The former Tiger is also facing one count of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

The former first-round pick was released by the Washington Football Team, according to a statement from the team.

Washington released RB Derrius Guice after he was arrested on domestic violence charges. pic.twitter.com/t0yWjSgs4I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2020