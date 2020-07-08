x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

NCAA

Derrius Guice arrested for domestic violence, cut from Washington Football Team

The Washington Post reports that Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence-related charges, including one count of strangulation.
Credit: AP
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) in action against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Chris Keane/AP Images for Panini)

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU running back Derrius Guice has been arrested on domestic violence charges and cut from his NFL team.

The Washington Post reports that Guice was arrested Friday on domestic violence-related charges, including one count of strangulation. The former Tiger is also facing one count of assault and battery and one count of destruction of property.

The former first-round pick was released by the Washington Football Team, according to a statement from the team.

This is a developing story, stick with WWLTV.com for the latest information.