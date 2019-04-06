BATON ROUGE, La. — The Road to Omaha has been set.

The NCAA announced the dates and times for the 2019 Super Regionals, including LSU baseball's matchup against Florida State University.

The Baton Rouge super regional is a best-of-three series which will start Saturday and run to Monday if needed. Game one will begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday. If a tie-breaker is needed, it will be played on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

LSU advanced to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament with a 6-4 victory over Southern Mississippi on Sunday night.

The Tigers (40-24) won all three of their games in the Baton Rouge regional and will host Florida State (39-21) next weekend with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha at stake.

The Tigers have made 18 College World Series appearances and have won six national championships, the last in 2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.