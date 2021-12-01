Live at Noon: Brian Kelly's first press conference as LSU football coach

The former Notre Dame head coach is formally introduced as the new head coach at LSU.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Much has been said publicly about LSU's stunning hiring of former Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly in the two days since the news was broken by Yahoo! Sports' Pete Thamel.

Very little of what has been said has come from Coach Kelly, who leaves the Fighting Irish as they still have an outside chance to make the College Football Playoff and play for the national title.

Kelly, the winningest head coach at Notre Dame, and someone who has won at every stop he has made on the college coaching circuit, will be one of, if not the richest coach in college football with a reported 10-year, $95 million deal that could be even richer with incentives.

Kelly will replace Ed Orgeron, who officially ended his tenure with last week's victory over Texas A&M. Orgeron won a national title two years ago with one of the most heralded teams in college football history.

Kelly will seek to become the fourth straight LSU coach to bring home a national title, following Nick Saban, Les Miles and Orgeron's path.

Kelly's hiring has seemingly been received with mixed feelings by the LSU fan base, who no doubt would be assuaged with national contention.

Orgeron fell out of favor by going 11-11 in the past two seasons after finishing 15-0 in 2019.