BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva is expected to resign, according to reports by the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The report, citing a "high ranking source within the LSU system," says Alleva may be stepping down as early as Wednesday.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the university is "adamant" that Alleva remained in charge of LSU's athletic program Wednesday morning, despite speculation that he was going to resign.

Alleva has served as LSU's Athletic Director since July 2008. Before joining LSU 11 years ago, he served the athletic director for Duke University.

The move comes shortly after Will Wade was reinstated as head coach for the LSU men's basketball team. Wade was suspended on March 8 following a report by Yahoo News that detailed a phone conversation recorded by the FBI in which the coach discussed his efforts to lure a recruit to the Tigers.

---

