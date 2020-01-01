BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the top-ranked Tigers' national championship game against No. 3 Clemson.

Orgeron also says he feels confident that passing-game coordinator Joe Brady will remain at LSU despite being mentioned as a candidate for NFL coordinator positions this offseason.

Divinity has played in five games this season but none since briefly leaving the team in early November. He has three sacks this season and was LSU's co-leader in sacks in 2018.

The national championship game is Jan. 13 in New Orleans.

RELATED: President Trump called Coach O after LSU's Peach Bowl win: report

RELATED: LSU makes statement with dominant Peach Bowl win

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.