A 24 point lead | Navy stages school-record comeback, stuns Tulane 27–24

NEW ORLEANS โ€” Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards and Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to help Navy stage a school-record 24-point comeback and beat Tulane 27-24 on Saturday.

Tulane was threatening to build on a 24-0 lead in the second quarter before Cameron Kinley intercepted Tulane quarterback Keon Howard at the Navy 3 yard line.

The turnover looked far more consequential as the game wore on and Navy stunningly seized control.

Navy tied the game on Dalen Morrisโ€™ 32-yard touchdown pass to Mychal Cooper. Nelson Smith had two short TD runs for Navy.

Cameron Carroll had two touchdown runs for Tulane.

Navy football came back and won against Tulane! #NAVYvsTUL pic.twitter.com/lWVzSxEvy7 — Elicit Nation (@Elicit_Nation) September 19, 2020

