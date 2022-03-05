Grant to help Tulane fight regional health worker burnout

The program is called Project RETAIN, for Resilient, Empowered, Trained and Invested Network

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University's School of Social Work will use part of a $2.27 million federal grant to address burnout, low job satisfaction and other problems suffered by Louisiana health care workers.

The university says in a news release that the school will work with Access Health Louisiana, a network of community health clinics. The three-year project will develop self-care models contributing to the overall wellbeing and resiliency of health care workers, and help keep them in the health care workforce.

The grant is from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration.

The program is called Project RETAIN, for Resilient, Empowered, Trained and Invested Network. At first, it will target health care workers in rural, medically underserved communities in the Gulf South. The aim is to broaden the program to regional and national levels, according to the university.

“Tulane School of Social Work has well-regarded experts who have significantly contributed to the knowledge base around burnout, compassion fatigue and resilience,” said Patrick Bordnick, dean of the School of Social Work. “This grant enables us to apply this expertise to assisting the helping professions in the here and now so that they can better care for the broader community and fill the emerging needs to come.”