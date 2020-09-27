Tulane rolls USM 66-24

Tulane had one of its best offensive outputs in ages.

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Cameron Carroll scored three of Tulane’s seven rushing touchdowns and added a 16-yard TD reception, and the Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24.

Carroll finished with 163 yards on 15 carries. Michael Pratt was 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard touchdown.

"I thought we ran the ball as well as we have since I've been here," said head coach Willie Fritz. "There were some big, big holes."