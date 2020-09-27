Tulane rolls USM 66-24

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Cameron Carroll scored three of Tulane’s seven rushing touchdowns and added a 16-yard TD reception, and the Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24.
Carroll finished with 163 yards on 15 carries. Michael Pratt was 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added a 1-yard touchdown.
"I thought we ran the ball as well as we have since I've been here," said head coach Willie Fritz. "There were some big, big holes."
Pratt hit Carroll to make it 21-all with six minutes left in the second quarter and then Merek Glover’s 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the first half gave Tulane the lead for good. Jack Abraham completed 23 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Southern Miss (0-3).