Joe Burrow's rookie season is over after after MRI shows major knee damage

CINCINNATI — Former LSU QB Joe Burrow's first NFL season is over.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL and suffered other structural issues in his knee during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow, the Cinncinati Bengal's No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will likely miss 9-12 months due to the injury, putting his ability to play next season in jeopardy as well, according to Schefter.

Burrow completed 264-of-404 passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 203 yards and a TD pass in putting Cincinnati ahead of Washington before getting hurt.

Burrow couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart Sunday. Cincinnati Bengals teammates and Washington opponents flooded over to show support before he was driven off.

“Thanks for all the love,” Burrow later tweeted. "Can’t get rid of me that easy. See ya next year."