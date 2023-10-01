Report: Saints QB Derek Carr will start for the Saints against the Bucs Sunday

Carr suffered a 'grade one AC sprain' to his throwing shoulder when he was sacked during the Saints' loss to Green Bay last week.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr is expected to start as quarterback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter posted on social media overnight that Carr is officially on the active roster for the game.

He was listed as 'questionable' after he suffered a 'grade one AC sprain' to his throwing shoulder when he was sacked during the Saints' loss to Green Bay last week.

Team officials said he didn't need surgery and his chances of returning were based on how well he is feeling without affecting his performance.

Carr took first-team practice on Saturday for the second day in a row since his injury. He missed out on team practice on Wednesday and Thursday following the injury and was listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game.

Source: #Saints QB Derek Carr will start today, despite an AC joint injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys, and if I can play, I'll play," Carr said Wednesday. "If I physically just can't play, then I can't play. But if I'm out there, that means there's no fear of reinjury, there's no fear of being able to help the football team."

Jameis Winston was expected to quarterback against the Bucs if Carr is unable to QB Sunday’s game.