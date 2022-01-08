Alvin Kamara sued for allegedly attacking man in Las Vegas

Darnell Greene Jr. is suing Kamara for $10 million dollars.

NEW ORLEANS — Darnell Greene Jr. the man that Alvin Kamara and his group of friends allegedly assaulted while leaving a club in Las Vegas earlier this year is suing the Saints star running back in Orleans Parish civil court.

Greene is suing Kamara for 10 million dollars. Greene's shoulder, neck, and back were injured and his orbital lobe was broken during the incident.

Greene says the attack happened around 6:30 a.m. on February 5th when he was leaving Drai's nightclub. He says he attempted to get on the elevator with Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Back Chris Lammons, and others.

But Kamara blocked Greene from getting on the elevator and then shoved Green into a wall before he punched Greene in the face, according to the lawsuit.

Still surveillance photos show Greene trying to run away but Kamara chases him down the hall and knocks him to the ground.