Taysom Hill given NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after impressive showing vs. Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS — Saints' tight end/backup quarterback/utility player Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5.

Hill had a career game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, racking up a career high 112 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, Hill also completed a touchdown pass to Adam Trautman in the third quarter and recovered a fumble on special teams after Seahawks punter Michael Dixon botched a punt attempt in the second quarter.

Hill also inherited kickoff return duties in the second quarter after returner Deonte Harty suffered a foot injury. He also threw an important block on the final drive that allowed Alvin Kamara to gain a first down and the Saints to drain the clock.