Taysom Hill given NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after impressive showing vs. Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS — Saints' tight end/backup quarterback/utility player Taysom Hill has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5.
Hill had a career game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, racking up a career high 112 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. As if that wasn't enough, Hill also completed a touchdown pass to Adam Trautman in the third quarter and recovered a fumble on special teams after Seahawks punter Michael Dixon botched a punt attempt in the second quarter.
Hill also inherited kickoff return duties in the second quarter after returner Deonte Harty suffered a foot injury. He also threw an important block on the final drive that allowed Alvin Kamara to gain a first down and the Saints to drain the clock.
Despite being listed as a tight end, Hill had no receptions against the Seahawks and has only had one catch all season. His presence in the offense still appears to be more akin to that of a utility player and backup quarterback far more than as a traditional tight end.