Taysom Hill scores 4 touchdowns as the Saints beat the Seahawks 39-32

Hill was unstoppable on Sunday, running for three touchdowns and throwing for one.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints offense woke up in dramatic fashion thanks to Taysom Hill on Sunday afternoon, who threw for one touchdown and rushed for three scores as the Saints broke a three-game losing streak, defeating the Seahawks 39-32.

The game was a shootout all the way through, as both teams traded blow after blow in all four quarters. For the Seahawks, Geno Smith continued his resurgent season, completing 16 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Lockett was a force to be reckoned with five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

But Hill dominated above all else. Hill ran the ball for nine carries, 112 yards and three touchdowns. The most important score came when the Saints were down 32-31 at their own 40-yard-line with only 5:22 left in the 4th quarter. Hill ran the ball and broke free from the Seattle defense for a 60-yard-score that sent the Superdome into a frenzy.

Just as important was Alvin Kamara, whose return had a huge impact on the Saints' offense. Kamara showcased his talents in the ground and on the air as he carried the ball 23 times for 103 yards, and caught six passes for 91 yards.

Chris Olave continued to showcase his star potential as the rookie wideout caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown catch in the third quarter, but also suffered what is believed to be a head injury during his touchdown catch.