Winston and Thomas out, Kamara active as Saints face retooled Seahawks

In Winston's absence, Andy Dalton will start for the second straight week.

NEW ORLEANS — For the second straight week, Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas will not be available for the Saints as they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning that Andy Dalton will once again run the offense on Sunday in the Caesar's Superdome.

Dalton was effective as a starter last week in London against the Minnesota Vikings, as he completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Winston continues to deal with two separate injuries, his well publicized back issue and an ankle injury. Thomas has been dealing with a foot injury over the last two weeks.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) defensive end Payton Turner (chest), tackle Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), and defensive backs P.J. Williams (quadricep) and Marcus Maye (rib) will also miss Sunday's game. Williams was placed on injured reserve this week, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Meanwhile, some welcome news for the Saints comes as running back Alvin Kamara will be active on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara missed last Sunday's game in London against the Minnesota Vikings and had been considered questionable all week as he's been dealing with a lingering rib injury.

Utility player Taysom Hill (rib) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) will also play Sunday.

The Seahawks have so far only ruled out one player, wide receiver Dareke Young. A number of players have an unspecified or questionable status, including running backs Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III, both of whom are dealing with shoulder injuries.

The final injury report will be released Sunday morning at around 10:30.

Coming into the 2022 season, the Seahawks were widely predicted to be among the NFL's bottom feeding teams, as the team traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason and head coach Peter Carroll hinted at retirement. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Seahawks find themselves at 2-2 so far this season, and enter Sunday's game on the heels of a thrilling 48-45 offensive masterclass last week against the Detroit Lions.

Quarterback Geno Smith has had an unprecedented and unexpected career resurgence, completing 77.3% of his passes through four games, which leads the entire NFL among starting quarterbacks.

The Saints and Seahawks last met in 2021 in Seattle. The Saints won a defensive slugfest 13-10, with Alvin Kamara scoring the Saints' lone touchdown.