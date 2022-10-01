CJGJ hawking t-shirt with memorable stare down with Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS — CJ Gardner-Johnson and the NFL Players Association are selling shirts with the memorable image of CJGJ mugging in the face of Tom Brady during the Saints 9-0 win over the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback and the Tampa Bay Bucs this season.
The T-shirts are selling for $32 and are available on the breakingT.com web site.
Gardner-Johnson Tweeted about the shirt in a push to sell some copies. His Tweet Wednesday had close to 1,000 likes and was shared quite a bit.
“Gotta Let them know Who Dat,” said CJGJ.
Of course, Brady and the Bucs probably have the last laugh as despite 4 regular season losses to the Saints, they are once again in the playoffs and last season won the Super Bowl. Still, they just can't seem to get by the Saints in the regular season.