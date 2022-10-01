CJGJ hawking t-shirt with memorable stare down with Tom Brady

Gardner-Johnson Tweeted about the shirt in a push to sell some copies. His Tweet Wednesday had close to 1,000 likes and was shared quite a bit.

NEW ORLEANS — CJ Gardner-Johnson and the NFL Players Association are selling shirts with the memorable image of CJGJ mugging in the face of Tom Brady during the Saints 9-0 win over the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback and the Tampa Bay Bucs this season.

The T-shirts are selling for $32 and are available on the breakingT.com web site.

Gardner-Johnson Tweeted about the shirt in a push to sell some copies. His Tweet Wednesday had close to 1,000 likes and was shared quite a bit.

“Gotta Let them know Who Dat,” said CJGJ.