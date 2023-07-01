Former Saints coach Sean Payton to interview with Denver Broncos

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Saints granted Denver permission.

NEW ORLEANS — Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021, will interview for the head coaching position for the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Saints have granted Denver permission to interview Payton.

As Payton is still technically under contract with New Orleans, the Saints would be entitled to draft compensation via trade if the Broncos hire Payton, but Schefter said that has not been discussed yet.

Since stepping down, Payton has been a studio analyst for FOX NFL Sunday, although there have been a multitude of rumors linking him to Denver as well as a possible Saints reunion, where Payton would supposedly bring Tom Brady along.

The Denver Broncos came into the 2022-2023 season with high expectations after a blockbuster trade for multiple-time pro bowl QB Russell Wilson, who was signed to a massive extension in the offseason but has severely underperformed, putting up career-low numbers in touchdowns, completion percentage, and QBR.

Due to Wilson's lackluster performance, the Broncos are 4-12. The Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

If Sean Payton is hired by the Broncos, his biggest question will be fixing Wilson's poor performance, and providing a spark for an offense that was highly criticized for conservative and risk-averse playcalling throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Payton made his career in New Orleans through dynamic, exciting playcalling and a willingness to be aggressive and take risks. His record as Saints coach was 152-89 in the regular season and 9-8 in the playoffs, but most prized of all was his victory in Super Bowl XLIV, capturing the first championship in franchise history.

It seems likely that the Saints will keep Dennis Allen after this season. Despite the team missing the playoffs, winning four of their last six games bodes well for Allen's future.

Payton cannot interview in-person until January 17, according to an NFL ruling.