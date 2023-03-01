Report: Michael Thomas restructures contract with Saints

Thomas is now set to earn more than $31 million on March 17, a noteworthy three days after the new league year begins.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have and superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas have agreed to a contract restructuring, according to a report from ESPN.

The move cuts Thomas' 2023 base salary to just over $1 million, while awarding him a more than $31 million roster bonus on March 17, three days after the new league year begins. He also earned a signing bonus of just over $900,000, which equates to a game check, to his 2022 salary.

Thomas is under contract through 2024, and the timing of when his roster bonus kicks in is significant.

Allowing the money to be distributed on March 17, three days after the new league year begins on March 14, potentially gives the Saints some leeway to decide on Thomas' future with the team.

After breaking numerous records and winning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2019, Thomas has dealt with numerous injuries and has played in a total of 12 games since the 2019 season, including missing the entire 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery immediately before the season.