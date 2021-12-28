Ian Book's NFL debut was 'hard to evaluate,' Sean Payton says

Ian Book was intercepted twice by Miami and was also sacked eight times in a 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says quarterback Ian Book's NFL debut was "hard to evaluate."

"That's a terrible feeling, having a pick-six in your debut," Book said after the game. "I've thrown one pick-six in my life, so that sucks."

"You need to forget about it, and I did," he added. "It was a nightmare, went to the sideline and completely got it out of my mind. I forgot about it."

Payton says Book is "competitive and tough," and is "going to be fine." Payton says the situation was "one of those perfect storms," and "just a tough spot" for Book to be in.

"In fairness to Ian, it's impossible to evaluate his play," Payton said. "Hopefully, we can get a little help here, get some guys back, and be ready to go next week."

Payton said Monday's game is one that the team wants to quickly get behind them.

Wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey said he felt that Book handled himself well for his NFL debut.

"I feel like a lot of people in that situation would be wide-eyed. He was poised. He made some mistakes, but that happens," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. He played well to me."

The very reason the rookie out of Notre Dame was pressed into service in the first place was a COVID-19 outbreak that also robbed New Orleans of 22 players and four coaches.

The COVID-depleted Saints never found their offensive rhythm. Book completed 12-of-20 passes for 135 yards. The Saints didn’t convert a single third down.

The Saints can still make the playoffs, but they'll need to win their next two games to stay in the hunt. The team will hope to have more of their roster back when they face host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 3:25 p.m.