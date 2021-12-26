Saints: Kwon Alexander Deonte Harris, 3 practice squads players added to COVID list

The Saints now have 21 players and 4 coaches on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints COVID list grew longer Sunday as linebacker Kwon Alexander, receiver-returner Deonte Harris, practice squad offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins﻿, practice squad defensive back KeiVarae Russell, and practice squad defensive tackle Malcolm Roach were added.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was also added to the list, joining assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief, and coaching intern Sterling Moore.

According to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, Rizzi's gameday duties will be filled by assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano and other members of the coaching staff.

The other 16 players on the list are defensive end Carl Granderson, tackle Ryan Ramczyk, linebacker Demario Davis, running back Dwayne Washington, and safety JT Gray, quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill, tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, safety Malcolm Jenkins, tackle Jordan Mills, defensive tackle Christian Ringo, defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Jeff Heath, linebacker Kaden Elliss, and guard James Carpenter.

Players that are vaccinated, asymptomatic, and test negative on Monday are eligible to play. Players that are unvaccinated can not play Monday night and have to sit out a mandatory ten days, regardless of symptoms.